President promotes six senior police officers to rank of Deputy Commissioner-General

Freeman Razemba

Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has promoted six Police Commissioners to the rank of Deputy Commissioner General and 12 Assistant Commissioners to the rank of Commissioners upon retirement.



The promotions are with immediate effect.

In a statement, national police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the developments.

“The Commissioner-General of Police, Tandabantu Godwin Matanga advices the public that His Excellency, the President of the Republic Of Zimbabwe, Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has promoted the following senior officers upon retirement,” he said.

Those promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner-General are Commissioners Mahoya David, Makodza Erasmus, Mubemi Kudakwashe, Makotose Priscilla, Muzah Winston and Basera Richard Mahoya.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioners Mundondwa Simon, Makone Sipo James, Madondo Tadeus, Mugonda George, Govo Johannes Chinembiri, Zimbwa Innocent, Zimbwa Godfrey, Mubaiwa Richard,, Chitombo Blessing, Moyo Obeylaw , Wilson Engelbert Chamunorwa and Dube Shelton have been promoted to the rank of Commissioner upon retirement.

A total of 16 retiring Chief Superintendents were conferred with the rank of Assistant Commissioner while 33 retiring Superintendents were conferred with the rank of Chief Superintendent.

RELATED STORIES

President promotes 86 senior police officers

Senior Air Force officer promoted