President promotes seven colonels

Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has promoted seven Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Lieutenant Colonels to the rank of Colonels.

The promotions were made in terms of Section 15 (1) (b) of the Defence Act (Chapter 11:02) and are effective from 27 May 2022.

The promoted Colonels are Banabas Simbarashe Tera, Anderson Chibvongodze, James Dumezweni Moyo, Passmore Taruodzera, Jabulani Mulambo, Edward Mataga, and Jones Matonda.

They were conferred with the new ranks by the Chief of Staff General Staff, Major General Kasirai Tazira at an investiture ceremony held at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks yesterday.

Standing in for Commander Zimbabwe National Army, Lieutenant General David Sigauke, Maj Gen Tazira commended the senior officers for diligently executing their duties, hence their promotion.

“Your promotion is a testimony that you possess the required qualities and attributes of military leadership at the senior level. Your recognition for such an esteemed rank and appointments is a result of a full-proof, thorough, and exhaustive assessment by the Command Element,” he said.

Maj Gen Tazira said the onus was upon the promoted Colonels to diligently and professionally discharge their duties in their new capacities and enhanced status.

On behalf of the promoted Colonels, Colonel Passmore Taruodzera thanked Lieutenant General David Sigauke for giving them well-deserved recognition.

He promised that they were going to remain loyal to both the organisation and the country.