President promotes 86 senior police officers

Freeman Razemba Crime Reporter

President Mnangagwa has with immediate effected promoted 86 senior Zimbabwe Republic Police officers to ranks of Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner and Chief Superintendent.

Seventeen were promoted from the rank of Assistant Commissioner to that of Commissioner, while 28 have been promoted from the rank of Chief Superintendent to that of Assistant Commissioner.

Forty-one others were promoted from the rank of Superintendent to that of Chief Superintendent.

In a statement, national police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the developments.

“The Commissioner General of Police (Godwin Matanga) is pleased to advise and congratulate the following senior officers who were successful in the recently held 2024 promotion exercise. Senior officers have been

promoted to Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner and Chief Superintendent with effect from 18 May, 2024,” he said.

Those promoted to the rank of Commissioner are Assistant Commissioners Nyirenda Martin Matembo, Makomo Arnold, Nyazema Taonei, Nyabasa Jealous, Ndlovu Salungile, Mbengwa Frederick, Tshuma Edward, Phiri

Elizabeth, Chikunguru Maxwell, Nyamukure Clancy Tapewa, Chizemo Jasper Takaengwa, Ndoro Charles, Mazambani Tambudzayi Joyleen, Phillip Evelyn Taurai, Chemurema Susan, Sithole Tapera Layman and Paul Ngwarai.

The 28 who were promoted to Assistant Commissioner are Phuti Plaxcedis, Kapasura Phanuel, Chinyunyu Zebediah, Singende Matilda, Mbira Plaxedes, Gomo Gajiwett, Mahala Maggie, Chitombi Rudo, Moyo Madlenkosi, Chokoto Chinyaka, Nzara Benjamin, Myambo Norest Henry, Mutize Zakaria, Mbedzi Richard and Hita Walter Gadzirai.

Others are Sithole Caleb, Gumpo Tambudzai, Muchada Elliot, deputy national police spokesperson Chishaka Blessmore, Masimba Enoch, Mahonde Helena, Chinyani Bruce, Makiwa Howard, Paradzayi Tsitsidzashe Letwin, Chikowore Arista, Sibanda Abigail and Hambira Naison.

“The Commissioner General of Police shall be pleased to officiate the conferment of rank to the newly promoted senior officers on Wednesday 29 May, 2024, at 1000 hours at Mkushi Academy’s New Assembly Hall.

“Officers of the rank of chief superintendent and above within greater Harare are cordially invited to attend the occasion. All promoted officers shall not put on the new badges of rank until after conferment. Staff officer

ordnance shall start issuing out new badges of rank on 23 May, 20024, in accordance with this signal. Officer Commanding provinces, chief directors or chief staff officers to immediately submit transfer proposals,” said Commissioner Nyathi.