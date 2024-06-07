President promotes 67 senior cops

“The Commissioner-General of Police, Tandabantu Godwin Matanga advises the public that His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Head of State and Government and Commanderin-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has promoted the following senior officers upon retirement,” he said.

Freeman Razemba–Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has with immediate effect promoted 67 senior police officers to ranks between Chief Superintendent and Deputy Commissioner-General.

The promoted include 12 Chief Superintendents who move to the rank of Assistant Commissioner on retirement.

Retired Assistant Commissioners have been elevated to the rank of Commissioner.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the developments.

“Those promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner-General are Commissioners Mahoya David, Makodza Erasmus, Mubemi Kudakwashe, Makotose Priscilla, Muzah Winston and Basera Richard Mahoya.”

Assistant Commissioners Mundondwa Simon, Makone Sipo James, Madondo Tadeus, Mugonda George, Govo Johannes Chinembiri, Zimbwa Innocent, Zimbwa Godfrey, Mubaiwa Richard, Chitombo Blessing, Moyo Obeylaw, Wilson Engelbert Chamunorwa and Dube Shelton have been promoted to Commissioner on retirement.

A total of 16 retiring Chief Superintendents were conferred with the rank of Assistant Commissioner, while 33 retiring Superintendents were conferred with rank of Chief Superintendent.

Last month, President Mnangagwa promoted 86 senior police officers to ranks ranging between Chief Superintendent and Commissioner.

Of the 86, 17 were promoted to the rank of Commissioner from Assistant Commissioner, 28 to the rank of Assistant Commissioner from Chief Superintendent, while 41 moved to the rank of Chief Superintendent from Superintendent.

The police force underwent a major transformation in 2018 as it adopted a new structure to win back public confidence.

Last year, several police officers including 18 Superintendents were promoted countrywide with Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga saying the police service had an important role to play in the creation of a conducive environment for the realisation of Vision 2030.

Comm-Gen Matanga said the officers would have new responsibilities of assisting officers commanding districts, under whom most of them would be deployed to superintend over operational stations and oversee the organisational disciplinary processes.

He said such highly regarded work came with the demand for exemplary leadership, unquestionable patriotism as well as being an embodiment of discipline and ethical conduct.

In June last year, the police service also embarked on a recruitment exercise to boost its human resources, as it continues to undergo major transformation in adopting a new structure and rebranding to win back public confidence.