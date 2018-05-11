President promotes 10 AFZ officers

Air Vice Marshall Jacob John Nzvede (left) and Group captain Frank Tagarira adorn Squadron Leader Sipiwe Nyakabau with epaulettes for her new rank of Wing Commander at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks in Harare yesterday. — Picture by Innocent Makawa

Freeman Razemba Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has with immediate effect promoted 10 Air Force of Zimbabwe senior officers from the rank of Squadron Leader to Wing Commander.

The 10 were promoted by the President in terms of Section 15 (1) (B) of the Defence Act, Chapter 11:02.

Those promoted are Christopher Musembwa, Msengelwa Ndlovu, Barnaby Mlilo, Shamiso Chowe, Kelvin Nemayire, Marshal Makwaiba, Crispen Thinkwell Moyo, Timothy Kambudzi, Spiwe Nyakabau and Clain Munetsi.

They were conferred with their new ranks by AFZ Chief of Staff (Supporting Services) Air Vice Marshal Jacob John Nzvede at the Air Force of Zimbabwe Headquarters in Harare yesterday.

Addressing the newly promoted officers, Air Vice Marshal Nzvede said the senior officers were selected because they satisfied all the requirements needed for the promotion.

“This honour bestowed on you is a reflection of the trust and confidence that the Air Force of Zimbabwe in particular and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces at large has in your abilities.

“You should bear in mind that promotion to the rank of Wing Commander is one of many important rewards that the Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Cde ED Mnangagwa bestows on Squadron Leaders who work hard and remain dedicated to serving our country,” he said.

He said it was imperative to note that all promotions in the AFZ were attained through merit in recognition of an individual’s hard work, competence and loyalty.

Air Vice Marshal Nzvede said loyalty, patriotism, professionalism and discipline were key requirements for one to be promoted.

He said the new ranks and appointments come with increased responsibilities and urged them to be prepared for new challenges in the future as they rededicate their work towards helping the organisation achieve its constitutional obligation.

“One of the most essential duties as senior officers is to unleash the potential of your workforce. You should always remember that your new leadership roles will demand competence and efficiently as many people will look up to you.

“For that reason, you are expected to be judicious in your leadership in order to not only gain the respect and trust of your subordinates and fellow officers, but the general populace at large,” he said.

He said the new dispensation requires senior officers who were able to critically analyse the exigencies of a new political order and quickly adapt in order to meaningfully contribute to the development of a better Zimbabwe.

“In that regard, the country requires you to exercise good judgment as well as apt understanding of intricate socio-economic and political developments that have a bearing on our democracy,” Air Vice Marshal Nzvede said.

He said on November 15, 2017, members of the ZDF were compelled to defend the Constitution of Zimbabwe as mandated and they successfully freed the people from the jaws of tyranny.

He said as senior officers, the newly-promoted Wing Commander should not be ignorant of their role in defending the country’s Constitution, particularly the right of the people to live in a prosperous and peaceful country.

“The new dispensation ushered in a new era where the people of Zimbabwe shall enjoy greater socio-economic prosperity and political freedom.

“It is an era where our people shall be free from all forms of violence for that reason, we all have a responsibility to defend not only the Constitution of Zimbabwe, but the pillars of our State so that all our people can enjoy the gains of the new dispensation,” Air Vice Marshal Nzvede said.