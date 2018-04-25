President pledges commitment to regional integration

President Mnangagwa yesterday said Zimbabwe remained committed to regional integration and urged participants at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) to tap into the business opportunities available in the country. In a welcome message to the participants, President Mnangagwa said ZITF remained an important platform for the country to promote trade and investment.

“Zimbabwe remains committed to regional integration under the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, the Southern African Development Community and the African Union, among other bilateral and regional trading arrangements,” he said.

“Allow me to encourage participants, both domestic and foreign, to be resolute in tapping the numerous trade and investment opportunities that Zimbabwe offers to the world in various sectors.”

He urged industry and commerce to remain resolute and expand operations while exploring export opportunities in the region and beyond.

The trade fair, which began yesterday and ends on Saturday, is running under the theme “Sustainable Industrial Development: Inclusive-Competitive-Collaborative”.

Chinese companies, together with others from Namibia, South Africa, Botswana, Brazil, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Pakistan, Russia, Turkey and Zambia are exhibiting at the fair.

“Attracting both domestic and foreign investments, mobilising funding for industrial development, supporting the agriculture and mining sectors and infrastructure development, are key priority areas of focus expected to help attain sustained economic growth and development,” Mnangagwa said.

The President reiterated his commitment to secure all investments made in the country.

“I wish to reiterate that Zimbabwe is open for business. Both domestic and foreign investors are welcome to invest and do business in Zimbabwe and tap the diverse opportunities offered by all sectors of industry, including in Special Economic Zones and infrastructure development,” he said.

“Allow me to assure and guarantee investors of incentives and protection of their investments.

“The Government remains ready to continuously engage with all stakeholders including the business sector with a view to further improve the business operating environment.”

President Mnangagwa, a seasoned, pragmatic politician and a survivor of a generation of leaders who had direct involvement in the country’s 1970s Independence struggle has taken bold steps to move away from a past boggled down with bureaucratic inefficiencies, strained diplomatic relations, corruption, constrained political space, to a new era in which all Zimbabweans can look forward to with confidence and better quality of living.

He is now spearheading a transformational process that has heightened optimism and a renewed hope for the country’s future.

ZITF remains one of the biggest trade fairs in Africa south of the Sahara. – Xinhua/The Herald.