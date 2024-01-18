President pays tribute to late VP John Nkomo

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

Former Vice President, Dr John Landa Nkomo who died on January 17, 2013 was a stalwart of the liberation struggle and peace builder who popularised the mantra “Peace begins with me, Peace begins with you, Peace begins with all of us,” President Mnangagwa said yesterday on the 11th anniversary of Cde Nkomo’s death.

President Mnangagwa said Dr Nkomo showed great humility in all Government positions he held.

“On this day, 17 January 2024, the Second Republic joins the family of the late former Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr John Landa Nkomo, in remembering a stalwart of the liberation struggle who contributed immensely to the birth of an independent Zimbabwe,” said President Mnangagwa.

“From humble beginnings in rural Tsholotsho, Cde John Landa Nkomo was irked by injustices of the colonial system and resolved to commit himself unflinchingly to the liberation of his motherland.

“The late Vice President served the nation he had helped liberate in various portfolios which included Cabinet Minister, Speaker of Parliament from 2005 to 2008, Minister of State in the President’s Office and National Chairman of the ruling Zanu PF party in 2009, the same year that he ascended to the post of Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.”

President Mnangagwa said Cde Nkomo showed humility and selflessness in all the positions he held.

“In all the aforesaid positions, Cde John Landa Nkomo exhibited unparalleled humility, selflessness and diligence, always striving to achieve the best results for communities and our entire nation, no matter the circumstances. As a true revolutionary, he lent maximum support to all empowerment and development programmes, foremost being the land reform programme, which returned a vital resource to its rightful owners.

“Many today can testify to the former Vice President’s principled stance on nation building which saw him popularise the ‘Peace begins with me. Peace begins with you. Peace begins with all of us,” said President Mnangagwa.

“As we remember our late former Vice President, the Second Republic once again declares its unequivocal commitment to the uplifting of all Zimbabweans, leaving no one and no place behind.

“The second phase of the National Development Strategy shall be implemented with greater resolve as we consolidate the veritable gains so far scored. May the soul of the illustrious son of the soil and our national hero, the dear departed Cde John Landa Nkomo, rest in eternal peace.”

The late VP was always remembered as a distinguished cadre.

Last year, Government hosted a musical gala in Nkayi, Matabeleland North province, his home province.

Scores of villagers thronged Dimpamiwa Sports Grounds in Nkayi where a celebratory gala was held in the late Vice President’s honour.

The holding of the John Landa Nkomo Gala was significant in Matabeleland North as he was integral in pushing for peace during the Unity Accord that brought together Zanu and Zapu in 1987 that ended hostilities in the western areas of the country.

Following the death of Vice President Dr Joseph Wilfred Msika in August 2009, Cde John Landa Nkomo was elected as Second Secretary and Vice President of Zanu PF at the party’s Fifth National People’s Congress and subsequently sworn in as the country’s Vice President in December 2009.

He continued chairing the Organ of National Healing, Reconciliation, and Integration.