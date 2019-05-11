President orders probe into Chimagora evictions

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

President Mnangagwa yesterday dispatched a high powered inter-ministerial delegation to investigate the evictions at Chemagora farms in Gokwe about two months ago that left over 100 families living by the road side.

Speaking soon after a closed door meeting that lasted over two hours, Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Minister Perrance Shiri, who was leading the delegation, said they were going to brief the President on their findings and that Government was working on addressing the plight of the affected families.

“As you might be aware, after the land reform, we had illegal settlements that continued to mushroom throughout the country. Government is now conducting a clean-up exercise to do away with these illegal settlements,” he said.

“We are doing this countrywide and Chemagora was one of the affected areas so we are here on a fact-finding mission.

“Government is doing everything to resettle the affected families, but as you must bear in mind that the country is not expanding. We will however, not leave the affected people stranded.”

There has been accusations and counter accusations over the Chemagora evictions prompting the Deputy Minister of Defence, Cde Victor Matemadanda, who is the Member of Parliament of the area to send an SOS to Government to quickly find an alternative place for the affected families.

Other members of the inter-ministerial delegation were Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Cain Mathema, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Paul Mavima, Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Sekai Nzenza and Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs, Cde Larry Mavima.

Cde Matemadanda also attended the meeting.