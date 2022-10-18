President optimistic over ICASA

President Mnangagwa shares a lighter moment with members of the Society for AIDS in Africa Professor Morenike Ukpong (second from left), Dr Fikile Ndlovu (second from right) and Luc Armand Bodea (right) after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between National Aids Council and International Conference on AIDS and STIs in Africa (ICASA) for the hosting of the ICASA 2023 at State House in Harare yesterday. Looking on is Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga.

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday pledged to hold a successful International Conference on AIDS and STIs in Africa (ICASA), saying the opportunity dovetailed with the Second Republic’s engagement and re-engagement efforts.

He said this at State House during a signing ceremony of the ICASA Memorandum of Understanding which cements Zimbabwe’s hosting of the event after it successfully launched a bid to have the conference held in Harare in December next year.

ICASA is organised by the Society for Aids in Africa, and Zimbabwe was one of the countries that made a bid before the deadline of August 5, and won the right to host the international event.

“Today we, thus, meet in joyful circumstances and Zimbabwe is indeed honoured to host the 2023 International Conference on AIDS and STIs in Africa. The opportunity, dovetails with the Second Republic’s engagement and re-engagement policy,” said President Mnangagwa.

“It equally echoes our commitment to realise Sustainable Development Goal 3 for healthy lives and the promotion of the well-being of all ages, towards Universal Health Coverage.”

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe will draw from its experience to host the event, which it successfully hosted in 2015.

“Drawing from our experience of successfully hosting ICASA 2015, rest assured that our nation will once again deliver a memorable conference. To this end, all relevant sectors will begin to work for this objective.

“The sensitisation of various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, as well as private sector stakeholders and non-government actors along with the requisite budgets will also accordingly be rolled out,” said President Mnangagwa.

Delegates have been assured that Zimbabwe has world-class tourism facilities that make Harare well suited to host a memorable conference.

The President said over and above Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe has numerous destinations for visitors to tour. “Zimbabwe is open for business and a favourable destination to explore, visit and invest. My Government stands ready to work with ICASA towards the success of the 2023 International Conference on AIDS and STIs in Africa,” he said.

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Constantino Chiwenga, said yesterday’s occasion marked a victorious conclusion of the whole bidding process of his ministry, the National Aids Council and other players.

“Africa remains the most affected by not just HIV, but other epidemics including TB, Malaria, Ebola and non-communicable disease also posing a serious threat,” said VP Chiwenga.

Although Zimbabwe has made significant progress, he said, the country has remained saddled with some of the epidemics and would like to make use of the conference to explore ways to address challenges.

Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Opah Muchinguri-Kashiri said the conference will provide a platform to share experiences and best practices.

Society for AIDS in Africa president Dr David Parirenyatwa said ICASA is a Pan-African organisation which has reached to all other players globally.

He said Zimbabwe, Kenya and Uganda were the three finalists in the bidding to host ICASA before Uganda eventually withdrew.

Dr Parirenyatwa said Zimbabwe beat Kenya to land the right to host the event.

Society for AIDS in Africa Treasurer, Professor Movenike Ukpong said they will support Zimbabwe to ensure the successful hosting of the event.

Yesterday’s event was also attended by Permanent Secretary for Health and Child Care Dr Jasper Chimedza, National Aids Council board and management, senior Government officials and stakeholders in the health sector.