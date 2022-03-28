President opens Zimbabwe-Rwanda Trade Conference

Political Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has officially opened the Zimbabwe-Rwanda Trade and Investment Conference at a Harare hotel, stressing the need for the two Republics to boost trade and cooperation and improve the livelihoods of citizens.

Addressing delegations from Zimbabwe and Rwanda, the President said the Conference, which is the second after the first which was held in Rwanda last year, gives impetus to the two countries’ quest to strengthen commercial ties and accelerate the implementation of mutual programmes and projects towards improving the standard and quality of life of the people of Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

“On behalf of the people and Government of Zimbabwe, I want to welcome the business delegation from Rwanda. This timely visit demonstrates the focus, determination and commitment to the prime objectives we set for ourselves with regards our broadening the trade and investment partnerships between our two countries.”

The Conference is running under the theme ‘Explore, Invest, Export’ which resonates with the widely accepted view, that trade, investment, and exports are key drivers of sustainable socio-economic development and growth.

A total of 60 Rwandan businesses are participating in the Conference that runs to March 31.

The President oversaw the signing of three Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) namely in Trade and Investment, Implementation agreement on Energy, and an MoU between Rwanda’s Private Sector Federation and the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce.