President opens Junior Parliament session

Elita Chikwati

Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa today officially opened the 29th session of the Junior Parliament where the young parliamentarians were given a platform to share their experiences, ideas, views and aspirations.

The event was attended by Ministers, senior Government officials, representatives from the United Nations, junior parliamentarians and officials from the Zimbabwe Youth Council.

Traditionally, the official opening of the Junior Parliament coincides with the celebration of the Day of the African Child on June 16 of each year.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the occasion had to be deferred to today this year.

President Mnangagwa said the Junior Parliament created an opportunity for Government to evaluate programmes being implemented for children.

“The broad wealth of ideas that come from the children positively impacts and enriches the planning and implementation of Government policies,” he said.

“The theme of this year’s Day of the African Child: “30 years after the adoption of the charter Accelerate the Implementation of Agenda 2040 for an Africa Fit for Children” allows us to reflect on progress with regards to enhancing the socio-economic and cultural space for our children.

“This is in line with the aspirations of the 2016 African charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child Framework.”

Junior President Miss Hazel Mandaza commended Government for including youths in developmental programmes and also appointing the young on influential boards and commissions.

She expressed concern over the increase in child marriages, abuse of drugs by youths and cyberbullying.

“We are grateful to Government for setting up an Inter-Ministerial task force to address drug and substance abuse among the youth,” said Miss Mandaza.

“The task force should be resourced. There is also need for compulsory vocational training for idle youths to curb drug abuse.”