President opens biggest ZITF fair

President Mnangagwa and First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa greet flower girls who welcomed them at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport yesterday ahead of the official opening of the 59th edition of ZITF fair in Bulawayo today. — (Picture by Eliah Saushoma)

Nduduzo Tshuma Bulawayo Bureau

President Mnangagwa arrived here yesterday ahead of the official opening of the 59th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) today. The President, accompanied by First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa, landed at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport just before 11am.

He was welcomed by Vice President General Constantino Chiwenga (Retired), Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Angeline Masuku, Home Affairs and Culture Minister Dr Obert Mpofu, Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Owen Ncube, Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial chairman Dr Callistus Ndlovu, senior Government and Zanu-PF officials and service chiefs.

On his arrival, the President had a brief interaction with thousands of Zanu-PF supporters who had thronged the airport to welcome him.

It is the first time President Mnangagwa is officiating at ZITF as the Head of State following the resignation of former President Mr Robert Mugabe last year.

Running under the theme: “Sustainable Industrial Development — Inclusive, Competitive, and Collaborative,” the international expo kicked off on Tuesday with a packed business programme of top-level engagement in what organisers described as the “biggest” international trade showcase in decades.

ZITF Company chairwoman Mrs Ruth Ncube said this year’s theme buttressed the new Government’s resolve to pursue industrialisation as the cornerstone of national economic growth and development.

International focus is on Zimbabwe this week as the country, under the new political dispensation ushered in about five months ago, moves to showcase available trade and investment opportunities.

A total of 18 countries are represented this year, including the United Arab Emirates, a first timer. Local participation has also increased.

Up to 500 direct exhibitors are participating, about 40 percent higher than last year’s closing total of 356 direct exhibitors, and 30 percent higher than the booking situation at the same time last year.

The multi-sectoral exhibition features companies involved in manufacturing, mining, aviation, transport, education, food, clothing and textiles, packaging, agriculture, tourism, event management and cultural exchange programme.

Exhibition space this year surpassed the 100 percent mark, and additional space has been availed to cater for more public and private sector participation.

The ZITF has also recorded an increase in the number of new local exhibitors with 25 percent of booked participants coming in for the first time.

The positive trend is indicative of an improved trading environment and renewed confidence in the direction of the Government.