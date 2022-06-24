President officially opens Women’s League conference today

ZANU PF Women’s League members await their turn to be accredited for the 7th Zanu PF Women’s League elective conference at the party’s headquarters in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda.

Joseph Madzimure-Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will today officially open the 7th Zanu PF Women’s League Elective Conference that has generated interest both inside and outside Zimbabwe.

The conference has generated a buzz among Women’s League members in districts, the SADC region and beyond.

Women’s League bosses had a busy day yesterday welcoming foreign delegates as well as members from the party’s districts across the country and beyond.

As of yesterday evening, delegates were being accredited and also being tested for Covid-19 at the conference venue — the Harare International Conference Centre.

Some businesses, including SMES, are also exhibiting at the conference venue as part of women empowerment initiatives.

Delegates from Botswana and Namibia districts said they were optimistic that the conference would be held peacefully and offer opportunities for young women to learn.

Namibia Zanu PF district chairlady, Cde Hazel Masvanhise, who is in the country for the conference, said they were excited as a diaspora district to take part. “We are ready for the conference, we met the leadership and the word was to ensure we continue mobilising members.

“We expect to learn more from the conference,” said Cde Masvanhise.

Zanu PF Botswana District Chairperson Cde Catherine Kayila said the conference will re-energise the party.

“We are looking forward to a successful conference with the party leadership. The Women’s League is a key wing of the party hence we need to create synergies with other sister party structures to transform the livelihoods of our people.

“We are using this conference to ensure that we re-energise ourselves towards mobilising five million votes for the President and First Secretary, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa, in the 2023 elections,” she said.

Cde Rosemary Bwititi from Harare said the conference would also give the party direction ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

The conference, she said, should focus on addressing issues affecting the general public. “You know when the ruling party holds events of such magnitude, a lot is expected. The business community also realises brisk business. This is the time to make money.

“The Second Republic is doing a lot to uplift the livelihoods of the people. Roads are being rehabilitated, dams are being constructed, new companies are being established, hence there is a need to cascade the information to the people,” said Cde Bwititi.

Vendors are also geared for brisk business as they promised to stock enough for the conference.

Mr Maxwell, a vendor who operates along Rotten Row road close the HICC, said this is the time to make money.

“We know that when Zanu PF is holding such conferences, we will make money. I am stocking enough for the conference. I don’t want to run out of stock,” he said.

Zanu PF Secretary for Women’s Affairs Cde Mabel Chinomona said all is set for the holding of a smooth conference.

“We had a busy day as we interacted with our invited delegates as well as those from the party’s districts across the globe. We received delegates from Angola, Mozambique, Malawi, Tanzania among others.

“We had representatives from districts such as the UK, Namibia, China, and Botswana among others. The preparations for the conference have been going on smoothly,” she said.

The outgoing Women’s League executive had a meeting which will culminate in its dissolution.

Cde Chinomona said all the delegates from the country’s 10 provinces are already in Harare for the conference.

“We also have exhibitors from all the 10 provinces. They will exhibit what they are doing so that they learn from each other. We want our women to be business minded,” Cde Chinomona said.

At least 2 500 delegates are expected to grace the occasion.

The conference, which will elect the league’s secretaries and their deputies from the 40 candidates who have been elected in their respective provinces, started yesterday and will end on Sunday.

It is running under the theme, “Total Political and Socio-economic Empowerment for all Women by 2030”.

The theme of the conference resonates with the Second Republic’s commitment to ensure all women are involved in the economy and national development.

The positions to be contested are from the deputy secretary for Women’s Affairs and below, while the secretary will be appointed by the First Secretary of the party, President Mnangagwa.