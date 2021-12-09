President officially opens ARIPO

Fungi Kwaramba in Victoria Falls

President Mnangagwa has officially opened the 18th session of the Council of Ministers of the African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO) here in Victoria Falls.

Countries across the African continent are represented at the two-day ARIPO conference.

ARIPO is an inter-governmental organization (IGO) that facilitates cooperation among member states in intellectual property matters, with the objective of pooling financial and human resources, and seeking technological advancement for economic, social, technological, scientific and industrial development.

In his speech to delegates, the President said intellectual property is a critical driver for trade and social development on any nation as it drives economic growth and competitiveness, and also protect consumers.

“Through organisations such as Aripo we must, therefore, create an enabling intellectual environment to bridge the socio-economic divide that exists between our Continent and the of the developed world,” said President Mnangagwa.

This year 18th session of the Council of Ministers of ARIPO, is the first to be held in Zimbabwe, in what is a huge diplomatic endorsement for the Second Republic under the leadership of President Mnangagwa.