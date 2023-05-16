President Nyusi expected for State visit

Blessings Chidakwa-Herald Reporter

MOZAMBIQUE President Filipe Nyusi is expected in the country tomorrow for a three-day State visit that is set to bolster the strong relations between his country and Zimbabwe.

A business forum is scheduled to run on the margins of the visit and will focus on deepening relations economically, socially and politically between Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

During the State visit, a number of legal instruments are set to be signed in different areas of co-operation as Harare and Maputo upscale cordial relations dating back to the days of the liberation struggle.

In a statement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Mr Livit Mugejo said President Nyusi will lead a delegation comprising of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Co-operation of Mozambique, Veronica Macamo, and senior government officials.

He said the visit follows constructive discussions and agreements reached by the two Sister Republics during the Zimbabwe-Mozambique Joint Permanent Commission on Co-operation (JPCC) which was held in November 2021 and subsequently the State visit to Mozambique by President Mnangagwa in April 2022.

“The two nations have made enormous strides in expanding Zimbabwe-Mozambique direct co-operation using the potential of both countries and establishing a foundation anchored on principles of openness, mutual respect, trust and true friendship.

“On the margins of the State visit, Zimbabwe and Mozambique are expected to jointly convene a business forum.

“The two countries are also expected to sign legal instruments of co-operation in areas such as Export Promotion and Development, Development of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises, Gender and Women’s Affairs and Aircraft Accident and Investigation,” Mr Mugejo said.

He said the State visit will further augment the implementation of bilateral areas of co-operation in industry and commerce, energy, agriculture, tourism, ICT, environment and education, science and technology.

Mr Mugejo said President Nyusi is also expected to tour the National Heroes Acre in Harare and preside over a ceremony to signal the commencement of the construction of a monument in honour of the founding Mozambican President, the late Cde Samora Machel, at the Museum of African Liberation.

“President Nyusi’s State visit will also consolidate the gains of our long-standing relationship which has grown in leaps and bounds in fulfilment of win-win co-operation between our two Sister Republics,” he said.