President mourns Sekuru Chikowore

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa yesterday sent a condolence message to the Chikowore family following the death of Sekuru Herbert Chikowore, father to Deputy Presidential spokesperson, Mr Regis Chikowore.

Sekuru Chikowore (94) died on Saturday at Arundel Hospital in Harare and was conferred with a State-assisted funeral.

Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda made the announcement yesterday.

“On behalf of His Excellency, the President, Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, who is on leave, the Acting President, Dr CGDN Chiwenga, Deputy Chief Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Chief Directors, and Staff in the Office of the President and Cabinet, I wish to express my deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Chikowore family on the passing on of Sekuru Herbert Chikowore, father to the Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Cde Regis Chikowore,” said Dr Sibanda.

“Sekuru Chikowore succumbed to an ailment late yesterday (Saturday) afternoon at Arundel Hospital in Harare at the age of 94, after an illustrious career in farming which he pursued in a Zimbabwe he had helped liberate from the yoke of colonialism.”

Dr Sibanda said Sekuru Chikowore wrote a piece of his own history in national politics together with his siblings and former Cabinet minister Cde Enos Chikowore.

“He carved his political path alongside prominent nationalists who include his sibling and national hero, the late Cde Enos Chikowore whom he assisted to join the liberation struggle in Zambia during the nascent days of nationalist politics. A graduate of the famous Domboshawa Agricultural Institute, Sekuru Chikowore qualified as a land demonstrator, and served as one of “Madhomeni ekutanga,” said Dr Sibanda.

Sekuru Chikowore imparted farming skills to thousands of his compatriots until retirement in 1984.

“The dividend from that training including on the farm which he purchased in 1996 continues to manifest to this day as Zimbabwe enjoys household and national food security in line with Vision 2030. The State-assisted funeral accorded to Sekuru Chikowore is therefore a befitting tribute to a true son of the soil,” said Dr Sibanda.

“Our deepest condolence go to the late sekuru Chikowore’s widow and our mother, Gogo Dorothy Chikowore who saw him breathe his last on 29 January 2022 and to his children and grandchildren. To Regis, our colleague, serving in the Presidential Communications Department, we convey our deepest sympathies for the loss of a father and a mentor who without doubt is credited with imparting with the impeccable spirit of loyalty and dedication to duty that we have known Regis for during the struggle, the entire First Republic and now in the Second Republic.

“May all the bereaved draw solace from the realisation that as the Office of the President and Cabinet, we share their deep sense of loss and grief. May the Lord Almighty bless them with fortitude and greater family unit as they bid farewell to a dearly loved one.”