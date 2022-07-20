President mourns Minister Chidawu

Minister Chidawu (seated second from right)in a group picture with President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare on Monday before he collapsed and died the following morning.

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has mourned the death of Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province Senator Oliver Chidawu describing him as one of the pioneers of championing black indigenisation.

In a statement from the Presidential Communications, President Mnangagwa said the death of Minister Chidawu came as a shock considering that it was only less than a day before his demise that they shared moments of laughter and joy among other officials at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Harare.

“A staunch believer in indigenisation, the late Cde Chidawu was among the earliest of our citizens who founded soon after Independence their own companies, in his case, a civil engineering outfit.

“To that extent, he anticipated the national bid to localise businesses and enlarge ownership of our stake in the economy,” the President said