President mourns Chilima

Herald Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday expressed sadness at the death of Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others in a plane crash this week.

In a condolence message yesterday, President Mnangagwa described the late Malawian VP as a Pan Africanist who was fighting for the integration of Africa.

“It is with a profound sense of shock and sadness, that I received the devastating news on the fatal aircraft crash that claimed the lives of the Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, Honourable Saulos Klaus Chilima as well as the former First Lady of Malawi, Ms Shanil Muluzi nee Dzimiri, amongst other deceased Malawian patriots,” said President Mnangagwa.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and, on my own behalf, I wish to extend to you and through your Excellency, to the Government and the people of the Republic of Malawi, as well as the families of the deceased, our heartfelt condolences and deep sorrow. We wish you a fortitude on your road to recovery from this tragedy.”

President Mnangagwa described the late Vice President Chilima as a man who promoted integration between states.

“The late Dr Chilima will forever be remembered for his selfless efforts in promoting the bilateral relations between Malawi and Zimbabwe, as well as the integration of our African continent,” he said.

The Malawian government has honoured Dr Chilima with a state funeral and has declared 21 days of mourning.

Vice President Chilima died aged 51 and had been vice president since 2014.