President mourns Chief Shana, Rev Kamupira

Nyaradzo Funeral Service’s chaplain-general, Reverend Ellison Kamupira’s widow, Chipo (second from left), consoles her daughter, Rufaro during the body viewing at a memorial service held at UMC Waterfalls in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Edward Zvemisha

Blessings Chidakwa

and Remember Deketeke

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has condoled the families of Chief Shana from Hwange and Reverend Ellison Kamupira, the chaplain general of Nyaradzo Funeral Services, saying the nation has lost two great men.

Rev Kamupira, popularly known for his comical and comforting sermons to grieving families at the Nyaradzo Chapel in Harare, died on Saturday and was buried yesterday.

He was 75.

Rev Kamupira is survived by his wife and two children.

The President said he received with deep sadness news of the unexpected passing of the two distinguished figures.

“Government has decided to honour these two great men by extending State assistance and support towards all funeral expenses,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said Chief Shana stood out as a figure whose services to the nation went beyond the immediate jurisdiction of his chieftaincy, to encompass the National Council of Chiefs where he served with distinction for many years.

He said Chief Shana also served in the Senate, towards which he gave his utmost in ensuring proper legislative balance and blend between modernity and traditional values and identity.

“A diligent proponent of Government development programmes through Devolution, the chief always lived closer to his community, even as he undertook and fulfilled national duties.

“He will be sadly missed by all, more keenly so by his immediate subjects and those of us in Government who interacted with him regularly in running the affairs of our Nation.

On Reverend Kamupira, President Mnangagwa said his routinely lively ministry touched many lives by soothing the ill and consoling the bereaved in ‘very’ difficult times.

“His sermons went beyond denominations, thus ecumenically symbolising the unity of faiths and churches in our Nation. We mourn his sad departure, and will certainly miss his light-hearted homilies beneath which lay deep compassion and empathy for the troubled, the sick, the dying and the bereaved,” he said.

Mourners described Rev Kamupira as a leader, a legend, a father and a wise man. Mrs Chipo Kamupira said her late husband embodied all the qualities wanted in a leader.

“He embodied the three values that validate a man: being the family’s priest, guardian, and above all the source of income,” she said. “We have lost a pillar of support, love, and guidance as a family.”

Mrs Kamupira, also known as Mai Kudzi, said the late Kumupira always had people at heart.

“He declined to receive chemotherapy as it would have prevented him from engaging with people since he cared more about other people. He would make sure that people laugh and I am happy that he has taught more people to be like him.”

Rev Christopher Chikore, a friend of the late Kamupira, said he was a good man who sacrificed for others.

The daughter to the late Chaplin General, Rufaro Kamupira, said her father was a generous man.

“My dad was a giver, he made sure that no one that he knew lacked anything, which later became the family’s motto,” she said.

“He was always there for his family and would spend time with us.”

The late Rev Kamupira presided over funerals at Nyaradzo, lightening the burden of death on many who would have lost their loved ones.

He also presided over the funerals of politicians, administrators, and other persons of stature during his tenure as Nyaradzo’s Chaplain general.

Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, and former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor Dr John Mangudya, were among the notable figures who attended the funeral.