President Mnangagwa to open Women’s League National Assembly

Joseph Madzimure

Zimpapers Politics Hub

Zanu PF First Secretary and President, Cde Mnangagwa will officially open the Zanu PF Women’s League National Assembly that is currently underway at the party headquarters in Harare.

The league’s National Assembly is running under the theme “Celebrating Continued Success Towards Achieving Vision 2030”.

The Women’s League’s National Assembly constitutes national executives from across the country’s 10 provinces.