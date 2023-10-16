President Mnangagwa to officiate at National Research, Science, Technology and Innovation conference

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa is today expected to officiate at the National Research, Science, Technology and Innovation Conference which is running under the theme “Coordinating and promoting research towards the attainment of vision 2030 and beyond.”

The Research Council of Zimbabwe (RCZ) in collaboration with the Ministry of Higher Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development is hosting the event underway at the Harare International Conference Centre.

All ministries, Government departments, agencies, research institutes, research councils, institutions of higher learning, industry, researchers and academia are in attendance.