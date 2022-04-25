President Mnangagwa to officially open ZITF

Senior Business Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will officially open the 62nd edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) on Friday.

Initially, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta was scheduled to open this year’s ZITF but is no longer coming following the death of that country’s former President Mwai Kibaki (90) last Thursday.

Addressing a Press Conference in Bulawayo today, the ZITF Company chairman Mr Busisa Moyo said: “The official opening ceremony for ZITF 2022 will take place on Friday and the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe His Excellency Dr E.D Mnangagwa will be officiating.”

The trade fair, which begins tomorrow, ends on Saturday under the theme,” Rethink, Reimagine, Reinvent: Value Chains for Economic Development”.