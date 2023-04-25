President Mnangagwa swears-in tribunal to investigate Justice Makonese

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has sworn in three members of the tribunal that will look into the fitness of Bulawayo High Court Judge, Justice Martin Makonese, to hold office.

The tribunal headed by retired Judge, Justice Simbi Veke Mubako was sworn in at State House this morning in line with the country’s Constitution.

The other two members of the tribunal are practising lawyers Gift Manyatera and Phillipa Magnify Phillips.

Justice Makonese was suspended pending the finalisation of the investigation which is the standard procedure once a tribunal is set up.

The complaint against Justice Makonese followed an order he issued in a coal mine dispute in which he allegedly had a financial interest.

Allegations arose when he allegedly made the order without an application made before him and without the knowledge of the lawyers of the two other parties in the dispute.