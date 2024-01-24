President Mnangagwa swears in Health Service, Public Service commissioners

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has sworn in seven commissioners to the Health Service Commission and two commissioners to the Public Service Commission following their appointments recently.

Dr Vincent Hungwe, who is the Public Service Commission chair, was sworn in as the chair of the Health Service Commission and will be deputised by Dr Abigail Kangwende.

Other members of the Commission include former Health Secretary Brigadier Gen (Rtd) Dr Gerald Gwinji, Dr Edward Makondo, Mr Engelbert Mbengwa, Mrs Josephine Mwakutuya and Mrs Mercy Gwaunza.

The President also swore in, to the Public Service Commission, Ambassador James Manzou, the former Foreign Affairs Secretary and Dr Millicent Mombeshora.