President Mnangagwa swears in commission of inquiry for Harare

President Mnangagwa swears in the leader of the Commission of Inquiry, Retired High Court Judge, Justice Maphios Cheda at State House today. - Picture: Joseph Manditswara

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has sworn in a Commission of Inquiry, led by Retired High Court Judge, Justice Maphios Cheda, into Harare City Council’s local governance issues since 2017.

The other Commissioners are Mr Steven Chakaipa, Mr Norbert Phiri, Mrs Lucia Gladys Matibenga and Ms Khonzani Ncube, while the Permanent Secretary for Local Government and Public Works, Dr John Bhasera will be its Secretary.



The Commission is established in terms of Section 2(1) of the Commission of Inquiry Act (Chapter 10:07) and has six months to operate under eight terms of reference.

Speaking after taking oath at State House in Harare today, Justice Cheda said they are ready to conduct investigations.



“We are looking at governance of the Harare City Council. When the President has decided that something is to be investigated, it means that he has seen or heard certain things which are not right.

“We are moving in together with my team to investigate,” he said.