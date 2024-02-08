President Mnangagwa signs book of condolences

President Mnangagwa signs the book of condolences at the Namibian Embassy in Borrowdale, Harare, this afternoon.

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has today visited the Namibian Embassy in Harare to pay his condolences following the death of that country’s leader President Hage Geingob.

President Geingob died on Sunday.

In his message he signed in a book of condolences opened by the embassy, President Mnangagwa expressed his sadness to the Namibian family.

“On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (Zanu PF) and indeed my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of Namibia, the South West African People’s Organisation (Swapo) and the Geingob family. In Zimbabwe we will always remember Dr Geingob for his tireless efforts in consolidating the excellent relationship that exists between Zimbabwe and Namibia as well as in advancing the integration of our regional body, Sadc,” reads the message.

He was welcomed at the embassy by the Namibian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Nicklaas Kandjii and staff.

President Mnangagwa was one of the first African leaders to send a condolence message following the death of President Geingob.

The 82-year-old leader had been diagnosed with cancer and revealed his diagnosis to the public last month.

He became president in 2015 and was serving his second and final term in office.