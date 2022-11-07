President Mnangagwa sends condolences to Tanzania

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has sent a message of condolences to his Tanzanian counterpart, President Samia Suluhu Hassan following the death of 19 people in a plane crash on Sunday.

The President posted his condolences messages on his Twitter handle.

“My sincere condolences to the people of Tanzania and to President @SuluhuSamia for the tragic loss of life following yesterday’s plane accident. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of all the victims. May their souls rest in eternal peace,” he said.

The commercial flight operated by Precision Air crash-landed in bad weather in Lake Victoria killing the19 people while 24 others were rescued.