President Mnangagwa presides over Zimbabwe National Day

President Mnangagwa

The Herald

Africa Moyo in DUBAI

 

President Mnangagwa has addressed delegates as part of activities to mark Zimbabwe’s National Day at the ongoing Expo 2020 Dubai.

 

In his address, President Mnangagwa said the expo has provided Zimbabwe a platform to forge and foster strategic partnerships in various spheres of cooperation.

 

He also thanked the United Arab Emirates for supporting Zimbabwe during its time of dire need in 2019 when the eastern parts of the country were hit by Cyclone Idai.

 

The President invited the world to consider investing in Zimbabwe, given its vast resources.

 

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE, said trade between Zimbabwe his country were on the rise and efforts would be invested in ensuring such relations were maintained.

