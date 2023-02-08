President Mnangagwa presented with Villa in Equatorial Guinea

The Herald

Kudzanai Sharara in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea

President Mnangagwa has today been presented with a Presidential Villa by his counterpart President Teodore Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea.

Named Villa Zimbabwe, the property, which is fully furnished, is reserved and will only be used by the Zimbabwe President whenever he visits the West African country.

Zimbabwe Ambassador to Nigeria, Maxwell Ranga, who also covers Equatorial Guinea, said the Villa signifies the cordial relations between the two nations.

President Mnangagwa toured the Villa, which has a full staff compliment.

He was accompanied by Ambassador Ranga, Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava and other government officials.

During the tour, President Mnangagwa took time to try the treadmill, which he operated without any assistance, revealing he keeps a fitness regime back home.

President Mnangagwa spent the rest of the morning touring various places of interest in Malabo City including the Punta Europa (Oil Facilities) among others.

He is in Equatorial Guinea for a three-day state visit which ends tomorrow.

