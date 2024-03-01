President Mnangagwa opens Renewable Energy Conference

Vice President Dr Chiwenga officiates the Southern Africa International Renewable Energy Conference and Expo in Victoria Falls on behalf of President Mnangagwa. - Pictures: Believe Nyakudjara

Africa Moyo in VICTORIA FALLS

President Mnangagwa has officially opened the 5th Renewable Energy Conference Expo, where he challenged players in the energy sector to proffer and implement robust solutions to propel the attainment of the 2030 energy sector targets.

The conference, which started on February 27 and ends today, is running under the theme, “Building a sustainable energy future”

The President, who was represented by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, said: “Players and stakeholders in the energy sector, have a responsibility to proffer and implement robust solutions to propel the attainment of the 2030 energy sector targets.

“As we do so, it is critically important that we remain cognisant of our obligations and commitments at the global level. More so, that Zimbabwe joined the comity

of nations in supporting the Renewables and Energy Efficiency Pledge as well as the Cooling Pledge at COP 28 held in the United Arab Emirates last November.”

The President said the various pledges are key for the realisation of Vision 2030, Sustainable Development Goal number 7 and increased access to clean and affordable energy.

Zimbabwe, being one of the founding members of the Accelerated Partnership for Renewables in Africa, is collaborating and partnering with other African countries in the implementation of sustainable energy programmes and projects, added President Mnangagwa.

“This is set to double our national energy-mix while contributing to regional energy security and investment opportunities that leaves no one and no place behind,” he said.

Zimbabwe’s investment in renewable energy is rising, with a number of independent power producers handed licences today, to generate 271MW of clean energy, at a time the world is grappling with the effects of climate change.

The official opening ceremony was attended by Matabeleland North Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Richard Moyo, Energy and Power

Development Minister Edgar Moyo, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube and several senior Government officials.