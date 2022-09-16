President Mnangagwa opens All Councillors Indaba

Farirai Machivenyika Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa officially opened the All Councillors Indaba at the Harare International Conference Centre, this afternoon.

In his remarks the President said local authorities were a critical component in advancing the devolution and decentralisation agenda being pursued by Government.

President Mnangagwa said councils were better placed to ensure that no one and no place were left behind in line with Government policy.

He called on the councillors to be honest when carrying out their duties reiterating that Government would not broke corrupt practices.

“The law will continue to take up its course against those found on the wrong side of the law,” President Mnangagwa said.

He urged women to take advantage of the new constitutional provision setting aside a 30 percent quota for them in local authorities.

The Indaba is being attended by councillors from all the 92 local authorities across the country and is running under the theme: “Strengthening local governance through devolution for attaining Vision 2030.”