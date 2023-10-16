President Mnangagwa officiates at National Research, Science, Technology and Innovation Conference

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has officially opened the National Research, Science, Technology and Innovation Conference running under the theme “Coordinating and promoting research towards the attainment of vision 2030 and beyond.”

Addressing guests, the President said the theme of the conference is appropriate as it provides scope for the development of strategies that must scale up high-impact research outputs for addressing the present and future socio- economic and scientific needs of the nation.

President Mnangagwa commended the Research Council of Zimbabwe, the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, and other stakeholders for organising the conference.

“Such dialogues and partnerships are invaluable for leaping forward, the multi-pronged national development agenda.

“There is a need for the Research Council of Zimbabwe to re-invent itself as an apex organisation, more so in the context of a robust and ever-expanding research, science, technology and innovation ecosystem,” he said.

Vice Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, Cabinet Ministers, Government departments, agencies, research institutes, research councils, institutions of higher learning, industry, researchers and academia were among those in attendance.