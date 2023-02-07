President Mnangagwa off to Equatorial Guinea

Kudzanai Sharara Deputy Business Editor

President Mnangagwa left the country this morning for Malabo – Equatorial Guinea for a three-day state visit to the oil-rich African State.

He was seen off at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, several government ministers and service chiefs.

President Mnangagwa, who is accompanied by several government ministers and business leaders, is expected to be received by President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo later this afternoon.

The two leaders are set to hold bilateral talks on various issues of interest to both countries.

Zimbabwe and Equatorial Guinea enjoy warm relations and in 2004 the Southern African country played a pivotal role in foiling the coup d’état attempt in Equatorial Guinea, which was plotted by Simon Mann and his contingent of mercenaries.

The two countries have maintained strong relations ever since.

President Mnangagwa was in Malabo in December last year to attend President Mbasogo’s inauguration. Zimbabwe was the only English speaking country that was invited to attend the inauguration.

The President’s invitation for a state visit is part of his engagement and re-engagement drive.

Meanwhile Vice President Chiwenga is Acting President.