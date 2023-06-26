President Mnangagwa off to Angola

President Mnangagwa bids farewell to Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, senior Government officials and Service Chiefs at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport this afternoon before he departed for Angola to attend the African Union Quadripartite Summit of the East African Community (EAC), Economic Community of Central African States, International Conference of the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) :- Pictures by Believe Nyakudjara

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has left for Angola to attend the African Union Quadripartite Summit of the East African Community (EAC), Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), International Conference of the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

He was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by the Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, service chiefs and other Government officials.