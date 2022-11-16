President Mnangagwa meets world’s steel giants boss

Blessings Chidakwa-Herald Reporter

One of the world’s leading steel producers ArcelorMittal which imports 70 percent of sized coke produced in Zimbabwe has hinted on expanding its trade with the country courtesy of the friendly environment created under the Second Republic.

Speaking after meeting President Mnangagwa at State House in Harare today, ArcelorMittal South Africa Limited’s chief executive officer and director Mr Kobus Verster said in the last two years trade with Zimbabwe has been flourishing well.

“We just want to appraise the President (Mnangagwa) on some of the actions that we are working on.

“We understand Zimbabwe is open for business and we have experienced that. Jointly, we can both participate and add value for both countries,” he said.