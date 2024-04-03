President Mnangagwa meets PAP president Charumbira

President Mnangagwa welcomes newly-elected Pan African Parliament (PAP) president Chief Fortune Charumbira and the PAP delegation during a courtesy call at State House in Harare this morning. - Pictures by Believe Nyakudjara

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has today met incoming Pan African Parliament president Chief Fortune Charumbira who was recently re-elected to be at the helm of the continental legislative assembly.

Chief Charumbira won the right to represent the Southern Africa regional caucus which currently holds the presidency in a tightly contested poll where he beat his rivalry, Mr Miles Sampa of Zambia in elections held in Midrand, South Africa.

Today, he was officially presented to President Mnangagwa by Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda who was accompanied by Zimbabwe legislators to PAP, presiding officers and senior officials from Parliament.

The PAP polls were held after membership of the incumbents lapsed owing to elections in their respective countries and change of Governments in some of the countries.

In Zimbabwe, Chief Charumbira became president of PAP after he won the polls but his membership of PAP together with others were terminated by operation of the law after he temporarily ceased to be a legislator when Parliament was dissolved to pave way for 23 August 2023 harmonised elections.

The convening of an Extraordinary Session of PAP is an outcome of the Executive Council decision of the African Union summit held in Addis Ababa in February this year where several Heads of States and Government including President Mnangagwa attended.