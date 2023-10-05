President Mnangagwa meets counterpart President Ramaphosa at Beitbridge

President Mnangagwa and his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa touring the Zimbabwean transformed border :-Pictures by Thupeyo Muleya.

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

President Mnangagwa has crossed into South Africa to meet with his counterpart President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Beitbridge Border Post.

The two heads of State are expected to tour both sides of the border before witnessing the launch of South Africa’s Border Management Authority (BMA).

South Africa has also set plans in motion to upgrade its border post to match the development matrix already set by Zimbabwe at Beitbridge

After that they will hold talks on a wide range of border management issues in Musina.