President Mnangagwa makes senior appointments

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has appointed Mr Allen Choruma as head, Corporate Governance Unit and Mr Christopher Shumba as the Director General of the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency both in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda announced the appointments in a statement yesterday.

Dr Sibanda said Mr Choruma replaces Mr Willard Lowenstein Manungo who was promoted to the post of Deputy Chief Secretary for Policy Analysis, Coordination and Development Planning in the OPC.

He said before Mr Choruma’s elevation to head the reconstituted Corporate Governance Unit, Mr Choruma was the Chief Director responsible for Corporate Governance in the OPC.

“His Excellency the President, in consultation with the Public Service Commission, has since approved the appointment of Mr Allen Choruma as Head, Corporate Governance Unit in the Office of the President and Cabinet,” said Dr Sibanda.

Mr Choruma’s appointment is with effect from October 20, 2022.

Dr Sibanda said the appointment of Mr Shumba follows the coming into effect of Statutory Instrument 171 of 2022 on District Development Fund (Rural Infrastructure Development Agency) Regulations.

“The primary purpose of the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency is to promote inclusive and sustainable transformation of rural economies and other communities through the provision of requisite infrastructure services,” he said.

Mr Shumba, who was the Permanent Secretary of the District Development Fund, assumed the post at the level of Accounting Permanent Secretary with effect from October 20, 2022.