President Mnangagwa leaves South Korea for St Petersburg Economic Forum

President Mnangagwa said the South Korea - Africa Summit attended by over half of African Heads of State and Government provided the leaders with many lessons.

Hebert Zharare in SEOUL – South Korea

President Mnangagwa left for Russia early this morning to attend the St Petersburg International Economic Forum at the weekend after attending the inaugural South Korea – Africa Summit that he described as a resounding success.

The President and his delegation comprising Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Dr Fredrick Shava and Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube was seen off at GIMPO International Airport by Zimbabwe Ambassador to South Korea, Ambassador Stewart Nyakotyo and South Korean Government officials.

President Mnangagwa said the South Korea – Africa Summit attended by over half of African Heads of State and Government provided the leaders with many lessons.



“I was well received here by the President of the Republic of South Korea (President Yoon Suk Yeol) and the conference was a resounding success.



“Over 50 percent of Heads of State from Africa attended the Summit. We were well received and looked after. This was the first time that Africa had a conference with South Korea. I hope the conference will be even more successful in the future” he said.

President Mnangagwa said it was good foresight for the Koreans to host the Summit that also gave the African leaders an opportunity to meet and exchange notes.



“We have realised that South Korea is concerned about Africa. South Korea leadership is desirous to construct bridges between Korea and Africa and I think the effort has been rewarded. If you know your history well, South Korea was a very poor country not many decades back.

“However, it has been able to transform itself into a First World country. It means the people of Korea have put their domestic resources together to develop their country. They are very united,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said South Korea has leveraged on science education.

“Look at the infrastructure they have built for themselves.

“They are mentally resourced and they have advanced in terms of science. They export many modern scientific gadgets. We want to see Zimbabwe develop to at least 60 percent of what Korea has achieved,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

President spells out Africa’s beneficiation agenda

President Mnangagwa holds talks with his South Korean counterpart