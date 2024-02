Joseph Madzimure Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has left for Botswana this afternoon to attend the fourth session of the Zimbabwe- Botswana Bi-National Commission.

He was seen off at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by VP Chiwenga, VP Mohadi, Ministers, Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya, Service Chiefs’ and senior Government officials.

Meanwhile, VP Chiwenga will be the Acting President.