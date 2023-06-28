President Mnangagwa interfaces with miners in Midlands

Some of the miners waiting for the programme to start

Online Reporter

President Mnangagwa is expected at the Zanu PF Winery Convention Centre in Gweru for an interface with the Miners Forum for Economic Development (Miners4ED).

In attendance will mainly be small to medium-scale miners.

The Second Republic has set a target to achieve a US$12 billion mining economy by this year buoyed by minerals such as gold, platinum, diamond, chrome, lithium and coal, among others.

Miners4ED has a membership of nearly 200 000 but statics on the ground indicate that there are over 1.5 million small-scale to medium miners in the country.

Miners4ED national coordinator Mr Maclean Anashe Khozi said the stage has been set for the interface.

The interface, he said, is coming at a time when the sector is working towards the US$ 12 billion economy by the end of the year.

“All is set for the Miners4ED interface with President Mnangagwa this morning. As miners for Economic Development, we are here to facilitate the mobilisation of youths and women within the mining sector so that they contribute immensely to the growth of the sector,” he said.