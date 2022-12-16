President Mnangagwa installed as Marondera University Chancellor

The Herald

Zvamaida Murwira in Marondera

President Mnangagwa was today installed as the inaugural Chancellor of Marondera University of Agricultural Science and Technology before capping 73 students with Masters and undergraduate degrees at a colourful first graduation ceremony for the institution.

The Head of State and Government who is also Chancellor of all State universities also officially installed, Professor Justice Nyamangara as the institution’s inaugral Vice Chancellor.

Earlier on President Mnangagwa laid the foundation stone for the teaching complex and the Central Analytical Services Laboratory at the institution’s Cloverhill Campus near Marondera town.

In his acceptance speech after his installation as Chancellor, President Mnangagwa implored the university to compliment Government efforts to attain Vision 2030 through innovation and research in agricultural science.

President Mnangagwa

He said it was a fact that agriculture assisted by knowledge and technology had the potential to lift people out of poverty.

“It is a fact that agriculture assisted by knowledge and technology has unmatched potential to lift many of our people out of poverty. In light of this, Government took a conscious decision to ensure that the University’s nomenclature is purely agricultural in nature,” said President Mnangagwa.

