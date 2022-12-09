President Mnangagwa in high level engagements

Hebert Zharare in Luanda, Angola

President Mnangagwa is today expected to have high-profile meetings with some dignitaries here including the African Development Bank Group President, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, who has agreed to help Zimbabwe restructure her debt, working together with other partners.

He is also meeting Commonwealth representative, Ms Patricia Scotland.

President Mnangagwa’s administration has already started moves to rejoin the Commonwealth as part of its grand plan of engagement and re-engagement after the country left the organisation during the First Republic.

The President in his recent meeting in Harare with Dr Adesina, expressed a strong commitment to work with the bank and other partners to resolve the country’s debt issues.

He is also expected to have more high profile meetings on the sidelines of the ongoing Organisation of African Caribbean Pacific Summit.

The President, who was in Equatorial Guinea attending President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo inauguration, arrived here last night.

He was received by Zimbabwe Ambassador to Angola, Retired Major General Thando Madzvamuse and some Zimbabwe officials.

Zimbabwe owes US$13.5 billion to multilateral financial institutions, bilateral partners, and other creditors.

In his meeting in Harare, President Mnangagwa thanked Dr Adesina for accepting to be the champion for the arrears clearance and debt resolution process. He also commended the African financial institution for standing by Zimbabwe through difficult circumstances.

The Luanda Summit according to sources will also discuss many issues among them sustainable funding of the organisation.