‘President Mnangagwa has made our work easy’-Zanu PF Harare South candidate

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

The ruling Zanu PF party and its candidates are having it easy on the campaign trail owing to high impact development projects being championed by President Mnangagwa, Zanu PF Harare South parliamentary candidate Cde Trymore Kanopula has said.

Cde Kanopula said this ahead of a campaign rally to be addressed by Vice President and Zanu PF Second Secretary Dr Constantino Chiwenga this afternoon.

Thousands of party supporters have converged in Stoneridge, Harare South ahead of VP Chiwenga’s arrival.

Zimbabwe, since the advent of the Second Republic, has been set on rapid economic development trajectory with President Mnangagwa eager to see an improvement in people’s lives in all corners of the country.

Against this background, Cde Kanopula said the electorate is showing eagerness to give the party a fresh five-year mandate at national polls slated for August 23.

“This time our campaign is simple because the work done by President Mnangagwa is there for everyone to see and we are ready to romp to victory.

“Most of the people who reside in this constituency got their stands from cooperatives, and these are people with lived experiences of the good work done by the Second Republic.

“People in this constituency are on course to get their title deeds under President Mnangagwa’s scheme of guaranteeing that everybody gets descent accommodation and security of the houses they live in,” said Cde Kanopula.

Harare South resident Mr Prosper Duri said:

“President Mnangagwa has done a lot for us. Look at the Stoneridge Health Centre; we are now getting quality health services closer to where we stay.”

Ms Audrey Nyoni said she was happy that Government has moved in to repair roads long neglected by local authorities.

“I am happy that Government is now taking care of roads that were neglected by local authorities run by the opposition. We have big projects like the Mbudzi roundabout which is taking shape. President Mnangagwa has our vote for keeping his promise,” said Ms Nyoni.

Ms Lisa Chivhinge said:

“Before the Second Republic, we were constantly threatened that our houses would be demolished but now we are talking of title deeds. Others received theirs and our title deeds are on the way. For that, President Mnangagwa will get our vote.”