President Mnangagwa gazettes delimitation report

Herald Reporter

President Mnangagwa has gazzeted the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) final delimitation report which sets the boundaries for wards and constituencies to be used in the upcoming harmonised elections.

The proclamation by the President follows the presentation of the final report by the electoral body on February 17, pursuant to which, the report should be gazetted within 14 days.

In December last year, ZEC presented its preliminary delimitation report to President Mnangagwa which was tabled before Parliament and referred back to the elections Commission for further consideration.

The presentation of the final report made way for the adoption of the new wards and constituencies in time to meet timelines that should be observed in order for the harmonised elections to be held within the constitutionally permissible time frame.