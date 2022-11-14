Breaking News
Health sector brain drain slows down

Health sector brain drain slows down

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

President Mnangagwa fulfils Chinhoyi High School laptops promise

14 Nov, 2022 - 11:11 0 Views
0 Comments
President Mnangagwa fulfils Chinhoyi High School laptops promise Information, Communication and Technology and Postal, Courier Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere commissioning Chinhoyi High School computer laboratory. Looking on (right) is Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mary Mliswa-Chikoka.

The Herald

Conrad Mupesa-Mashonaland West Bureau

A passionate plea from Chinhoyi High School to President Mnangagwa for the institution to be availed laptops has been fulfilled following the distribution of 20 gadgets last Friday.

President Mnangagwa made the promise to the school on September 30, when he was about to leave after attending Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)’s 13th graduation ceremony.

While preparing to leave, the President asked Chinhoyi High School headmaster Mr Blazio Chigwa what the school would want and mentioned the ICT gadgets.

President Mnangagwa promised to avail the gadgets.

Mr Chigwa had earlier on made a plea through the Information, Communication and Technology and Postal, Courier Services ministry and the Former Chinhoyi High Students’ Association to get some laptops for the school.

Addressing stakeholders and students gathered at the school for the official launch of a computer laboratory, Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mary Mliswa-Chikoka recounted the day when President Mnangagwa pledged to avail the laptops to the school.

The laboratory was commissioned by Information, Communication and Technology and Postal, Courier Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere.

Trelawney and Tafira high schools in Zvimba district and Msengezi High in Chegutu also received 20 laptops each last Friday.

Share This:

More Stories:

Sponsored Links

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting