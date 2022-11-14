President Mnangagwa fulfils Chinhoyi High School laptops promise

Information, Communication and Technology and Postal, Courier Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere commissioning Chinhoyi High School computer laboratory. Looking on (right) is Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mary Mliswa-Chikoka.

Conrad Mupesa-Mashonaland West Bureau

A passionate plea from Chinhoyi High School to President Mnangagwa for the institution to be availed laptops has been fulfilled following the distribution of 20 gadgets last Friday.

President Mnangagwa made the promise to the school on September 30, when he was about to leave after attending Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)’s 13th graduation ceremony.

While preparing to leave, the President asked Chinhoyi High School headmaster Mr Blazio Chigwa what the school would want and mentioned the ICT gadgets.

President Mnangagwa promised to avail the gadgets.

Mr Chigwa had earlier on made a plea through the Information, Communication and Technology and Postal, Courier Services ministry and the Former Chinhoyi High Students’ Association to get some laptops for the school.

Addressing stakeholders and students gathered at the school for the official launch of a computer laboratory, Mashonaland West Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mary Mliswa-Chikoka recounted the day when President Mnangagwa pledged to avail the laptops to the school.

The laboratory was commissioned by Information, Communication and Technology and Postal, Courier Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere.

Trelawney and Tafira high schools in Zvimba district and Msengezi High in Chegutu also received 20 laptops each last Friday.