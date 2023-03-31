President Mnangagwa conferred Freedom of City

Zvamaida Murwira in Gweru

President Mnangagwa has today been conferred with the Freedom of the City of Gweru in honour of his vast and iconic contribution to the city, the province and the nation at large that has transformed communities.

Freedom of the City is the highest civic honour council can bestow on a prominent person for meritorious service, either of a national or local character.

Gweru City Council Mayor Hamutendi Kombayi led the process of conferment at a colorful ceremony held at the Gweru Civic Centre.

In his acceptance speech, President Mnangagwa commended Gweru city fathers for political maturity and rising above partisan politics.

“Given that Gweru City Council is made up of councillors from different political parties, backgrounds and persuasions, this honour is apolitical. It is also a demonstration that our democracy is maturing and some political leaders across the political party divide, are able to act objectively for the broader national good. This is what it should be. We are all Zimbabwrans and this is our home. Congratulations Gweru through this act, you further attest to the fact that there is much more that unite us no matter our party preferences,” said President Mnangagwa.

The last conferment was in 1992 when the late founding President Robert Mugabe was bestowed with the status by Gweru City Council.