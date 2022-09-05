President Mnangagwa commissions Zimphos plant

President Mnangagwa

The Herald

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter

 

President Mnangagwa has commissioned a fertiliser blending plant at the Zimbabwe Phosphate Industries which is expected to boost the production of basal fertiliser and increase agriculture production.

The plant is expected to produce 200 000 tonnes of basal fertiliser per year and reduce the gap of supply that has been caused by on-going shortages globally.

The plant is part of Zimphos’ strategy to retool using the latest technology.

Speaking at the official opening of the plant, President Mnangagwa said the new plant would address the current high cost of fertilisers which is currently affecting production, particularly by small-holder farmers.

