President Mnangagwa commissions US$25m water treatment chemicals manufacturing plant

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

In a major milestone set to save Zimbabwe huge foreign currency through importing water treatment chemicals, President Mnangagwa has commissioned a US$25 million aluminium sulphate plant which has already started production of the essential chemicals locally.

Speaking while commissioning the plant, President Mnangagwa said this was a true testament of his mantra “nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.”

“It is my singular honour and privilege to officiate at Chilmund Chemicals plant. I am pleased to bear witness to their milestone achievement,” he said.

Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Stembiso Nyoni said it was delighting that the company is a beneficiary of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe auction floor system.

“Addition of a local supplier will have a positive impact on the National Development Strategy 1 of supplying clean and potable water to people of Zimbabwe,” she said.

Chilmund Chemicals is situated in Bindura and says it has a vision of being the leading and most sustainable Pan-African water treatment chemicals manufacturer on the continent.