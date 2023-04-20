  • Today Thu, 20 Apr 2023

President Mnangagwa commissions refurbished Mhondoro hospital

President Mnangagwa commissions refurbished Mhondoro hospital

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

President Mnangagwa officially commissioned the upgraded Mhondoro Rural Hospital in Chegutu district this morning.

The project was funded by Zimplats for the community to access state-of-the-art medical care in line with the call from President Mnangagwa for private players and individuals to help construct infrastructure.

The project is part of Zimplats’ Corporate Social Responsibility, which includes the construction of modern outpatients’ ablution facilities, the construction and equipping of a new kitchen block, and the refurbishment of the main building and maternity ward.

The mining giant which was lauded by the President also constructed and equipped a theatre building, and constructed doctors’ quarters.

The provision of mortuary equipment was also made possible by the mining giant.

The President was accompanied by Vice President and Health and Child Care Minister Constantino Chiwenga, Zanu PF Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri among senior Government and party officials.

You Might Also Like

/
  • More than 100 first time exhibitors regi... National

    More than 100 first time exhibitors regi...

    Trust Freddy Herald correspondent More than 100 first-time exhibitors including the European Union have registered to participate in the 63rd edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) as the Second Republic’s re- engagement and engagement drive continues to bear fruits. The ZITF business conference will be held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in […]

    Continue Reading...

Comments