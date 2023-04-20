President Mnangagwa commissions refurbished Mhondoro hospital

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

President Mnangagwa officially commissioned the upgraded Mhondoro Rural Hospital in Chegutu district this morning.

The project was funded by Zimplats for the community to access state-of-the-art medical care in line with the call from President Mnangagwa for private players and individuals to help construct infrastructure.

The project is part of Zimplats’ Corporate Social Responsibility, which includes the construction of modern outpatients’ ablution facilities, the construction and equipping of a new kitchen block, and the refurbishment of the main building and maternity ward.

The mining giant which was lauded by the President also constructed and equipped a theatre building, and constructed doctors’ quarters.

The provision of mortuary equipment was also made possible by the mining giant.

The President was accompanied by Vice President and Health and Child Care Minister Constantino Chiwenga, Zanu PF Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri among senior Government and party officials.